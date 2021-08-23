Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

CATANIA, AUG 23 - A 26-year-old woman was gunned down in a street at Aci Trezza near Catania on Sunday night and her ex-boyfriend is the prime suspect, sources said Monday. Carabinieri have started a manhunt for the man, who had been cited for stalking the woman, who was named as Vanessa Zappalà. She was reportedly hit by several shots while she was walking with friends along the sea front at Aci Trezza, a seaside hamlet of Aci Castello. The boyfriend, named as Antonino Sciuto, had been placed under house arrest for stalking. An autopsy has been ordered. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Zappala's muder was "a defeat for the State like all the cases of pre-announced femicide". Femicides have risen in Italy during recent COVID-19 lockdowns. Aci Trezza is famous in Italian literature as the setting for Giovanni Verga's masterpiece 'I Malavoglia' (The House By The Medlar Tree). (ANSA).