Lunedì 23 Agosto 2021 | 13:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Afghanistan: Common strategy needed says Di Maio

Afghanistan: Common strategy needed says Di Maio

 
MILAN
Man, 70, kills wife, 42, and daughter, 15, near Milan

Man, 70, kills wife, 42, and daughter, 15, near Milan

 
BOLOGNA
Man, 30, arrested for assaulting girl, 12, in Bologna

Man, 30, arrested for assaulting girl, 12, in Bologna

 
CATANIA
Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

 
ROME
Afghanistan: 203 more Afghans land in Rome

Afghanistan: 203 more Afghans land in Rome

 
ROME
COVID: 7,224 new cases, 49 more victims

COVID: 7,224 new cases, 49 more victims

 
ROME
Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

 
MILAN
Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

 
TURIN
Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

 
ROME
12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

 
ROME
COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Cesena, pugliese ammazza la sua ex poi si uccide nel duomo Sette ore di mediazione inutile

Cesena, pugliese
ammazza la sua ex
poi si uccide nel duomo
Sette ore di mediazione inutile

CATANIA

Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

Ex-boyfriend, previously arrested for stalking,sought in manhunt

Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

CATANIA, AUG 23 - A 26-year-old woman was gunned down in a street at Aci Trezza near Catania on Sunday night and her ex-boyfriend is the prime suspect, sources said Monday. Carabinieri have started a manhunt for the man, who had been cited for stalking the woman, who was named as Vanessa Zappalà. She was reportedly hit by several shots while she was walking with friends along the sea front at Aci Trezza, a seaside hamlet of Aci Castello. The boyfriend, named as Antonino Sciuto, had been placed under house arrest for stalking. An autopsy has been ordered. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Zappala's muder was "a defeat for the State like all the cases of pre-announced femicide". Femicides have risen in Italy during recent COVID-19 lockdowns. Aci Trezza is famous in Italian literature as the setting for Giovanni Verga's masterpiece 'I Malavoglia' (The House By The Medlar Tree). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it