Afghanistan: 203 more Afghans land in Rome

ROME, AUG 23 - Some 203 more Afghans who helped Italy's mission and family members landed in Rome Monday as an Italian airlift via Kuwait continued to fly out people at risk of Taliban reprisal. An Afghan soldier became the 21st person to reportedly die at Kabul airport as a massive crush of desperate people continued. US Vice President Kamala Harris said the prime goal remained evacuating American citizens, Afghan allies and vulnerable groups. Earlier, Italian Foreign MInister Luigi Di Maio said Italy planned to convene an extraordinary G20 on Afghanistan with China and Russia. A G7 meeting on the Asian country will take place on Tuesday. Meanwhile a Taliban spokesman said "we will react if the US remains beyond the August 31 deadline" for its pullout. "If the US tries to gain time to continue the evacuations from Afghanistan there will be consequences," said Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiating team. Speaking to Sky News in Doha, he said there would be a response after President Joe Biden said he would push back the August 31 deadline to make sure the evacuation was completed. (ANSA).