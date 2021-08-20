COVID: 7,224 new cases, 49 more victims

ROME, AUG 20 - There have been 7,224 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 49 more victims of he virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 7,260 new cases and 55 more victims Thursday. Some 220,656 more tests ave been done, compared to 206,531 Thursday. The positivity rate is down from 3.5% to 3.27%. Intensive care cases fell five to 455 and hospital admissions rose 65 to 3,692. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,471,225 , and the death toll 128,683 . The recovered and discharged are now 4,211,080, up 6,211on Thursday. The currently positive are 131,462, up 960. (ANSA).