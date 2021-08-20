Venerdì 20 Agosto 2021 | 17:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

 
MILAN
Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

 
TURIN
Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

 
ROME
12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

 
ROME
COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

 
ROME
COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

 
ROME
COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

 
ROME
FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

 
ROME
Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

 
BARI
Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Premio Stefano Fumarulo, cerimonia nel carcere di Bari

Premio Stefano Fumarulo, cerimonia nel carcere di Bari

ROME

Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

Priority to protect civilians, airport must stay open - Italy FM

Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

ROME, AUG 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his NATO colleagues Friday that theirs was a key meeting on Afghanistan and the gravity of the situation was clear to all. "I believe that today's extraordinary meeting is crucial, at a time when our Alliance must face and seriously reflect on the outcome of our commitment in Afghanistan," he said, according to sources who heard him speak. "The gravity of the current situation is clear to all". Di Maio went on: "its is fundamental that (Kabul) airport should continue to function for all the time necessary, and on this issue allow me to thank (US Secretary of State) Tony Blinken, who I spoke to in the last few days, and our US allies for their decisive role. "Our main priority now is to protect civilians". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it