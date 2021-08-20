Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

ROME, AUG 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his NATO colleagues Friday that theirs was a key meeting on Afghanistan and the gravity of the situation was clear to all. "I believe that today's extraordinary meeting is crucial, at a time when our Alliance must face and seriously reflect on the outcome of our commitment in Afghanistan," he said, according to sources who heard him speak. "The gravity of the current situation is clear to all". Di Maio went on: "its is fundamental that (Kabul) airport should continue to function for all the time necessary, and on this issue allow me to thank (US Secretary of State) Tony Blinken, who I spoke to in the last few days, and our US allies for their decisive role. "Our main priority now is to protect civilians". (ANSA).