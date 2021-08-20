Venerdì 20 Agosto 2021 | 17:16

MILAN

Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

'We tried to change Lukaku's mind on Chelsea move' says new boss

Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

MILAN, AUG 20 - Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi said Friday he was confident ahead of the Nerazzurri's Serie A title defence debut against Genoa Saturday. "Motivation makes the difference in all of us and all of the lads," said the former Lazio manager, who came in after Antonio Conte quit in protest at a reduced transfer budget that saw the champs lose Belgium centre-forward Romelu Lukaku. "I don't like making proclamations but we have the motivation ad I'm confident on tomorrow's match and the rest of the season". Inzaghi added "we tried to convince Lukaku to stay but he came to me and told me that Chelsea was his dream. "We spoke to him for a day and a half. "He talked to us with great politeness and respect, he is an extraordinary player and a splendid lad". Ex-centre forward Inzaghi was lured from his former playing club Lazio after gaining plaudits in instilling a free-flowing game as manager over several years. Inter are waiting for Christian Eriksen with open arms after he collapsed with cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland, the new Nerazzurri said last month, appearing to dismiss suggestions the attacking midfielder's career is over. Former Spurs star Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest, a device also used by 31-year-old Ajax and Netherlands star Daley Blind after he suffered a similar issue. But Serie A is said to be stricter than the Dutch league about ruling out players with defibrillators from contact sports where they risk being thumped in the chest by the ball. Former Chelsea and Italy coach Conte led the Nerazzurri to their first scudetto in 11 years only to depart in a dispute over the transfer market budget. Former Spurs star Eriksen played an increasingly large role in the scudetto-winning campaign having earlier been used scantily by Conte. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it