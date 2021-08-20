COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

ROME, AUG 20 - Some 63.58 % of Italian 16-19-year-olds have had at least one COVID jab, a report said Friday. Some 40.50% of this age group have completed the vaccination cycle, said the report on Italy's vaccine rollout. Some 36.42% have not had any jab. In the 50-59 bracket, some 21.23% have not been vaccinated, over two million people. (ANSA).