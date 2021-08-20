12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

ROME, AUG 20 - Some 12.82% of Italian teachers and about 1.82% of the country's doctors and nurses have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest report on the vaccine rollout said Friday. Some 81.83% of Italian teaching staff have completed the vaccination cycle, it said. Teachers will be required to show vaccine passports to get into schools when they reopen next month. Some 94.42% of doctors and nurses have completed the vaccination cycle, it said. Some 63.58 % of Italian 16-19-year-olds have had at least one COVID jab, a report said Friday. Some 40.50% of this age group have completed the vaccination cycle, said the report on Italy's vaccine rollout. Some 36.42% have not had any jab. In the 50-59 bracket, some 21.23% have not been vaccinated, over two million people. (ANSA).