ROME
Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

MILAN
Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

TURIN
Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

ROME
12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

ROME
COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

ROME
COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

ROME
COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

ROME
FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

ROME
Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

ROME
Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

BARI
Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

TURIN

Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

I deserve it but know I have to improve says Euro 2020 star

TURIN, AUG 20 - Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli told a press conference at the Allianz Stadium Friday that his move from Sassuolo to Turin giants Juventus had been a "dream come true". He told the media "my family is Bianconera and Juventus has always been my priority". He said he had been "worried" for a while after the long transfer talks appeared to have stalled. "Then, thankfully, everything went OK. "It fills me with pride to be coached by (Massimiliano) Allegri. "If I'm at Juve it's because I deserve it but I'm ready to learn because I know that I have to get a lot better". The surprise Euro 2020 star has moved from Sassuolo to Juventus on a two-year loan with a buyout clause. The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 second group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last 16 berth for the eventual champions. Sassuolo reportedly wanted 60 milllion euros for the player, whose value jumped due to his first Italy brace. Locatelli, who has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances, played 67 times for Sassuolo since 2019 and scored four goals for the Emilia-Romagna outfit. (ANSA).

