COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated
ROME
20 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 20 - Some 12.82% of Italian teachers are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 and many are anti-vaxxers, according to the latest report on Italy's vaccine rollout. Some 81.83% of Italian teaching staff have completed the vaccination cycle, it said. Teachers will be required to show vaccine passports to get into schools when they reopen next month. (ANSA).
