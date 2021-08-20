Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

ROME, AUG 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on FRiday briefed parliamentary intelligence service oversight body COPASIR on Afghanistan. "He went over the latest stages in the affair, also in relation to the allies' decisions and the unexpected collapse of the Afghan government institutions and army," said panel chair Senator Adolfo Urso. "He also went into detail on the issues relating to the new international set-up, also regarding relations with the Islamic world and the consequences on other areas of priority national interest." Di Maio also spoke about the Italian government's plan to call an ad hoc meeting of the G20 on Afghanistan, D'Urso said. (ANSA).