FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

ROME, AUG 20 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party said Italian soccer should take a knee not only for anti-racism moves but also for a 19-year-old rising star of Afghan football who died falling off a US transport plane after trying to cling to its landing gear in a desperate bid to flee Kabul. "At the age of 19, Zaki Anwari was a great promise of Afghan football," said FI no.2 Antonio Tajani, former European Parliament president. "To flee the Taliban he tried to cling to the wheels of an American Boeing leaving Kabul. "He wanted a better future but found death. "Let soccer take the knee for him too," as well as for the Black Lives Matter movement. (ANSA).