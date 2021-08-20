Venerdì 20 Agosto 2021 | 15:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

 
ROME
COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

 
ROME
FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

 
ROME
Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

 
BARI
Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

 
AREZZO
Man caught with drugs says taking them to controversial rave

Man caught with drugs says taking them to controversial rave

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

 
ROME
Man, 25, killed by seven gunshots in Naples

Man, 25, killed by seven gunshots in Naples

 
RIMININELLO
COVID: Getting jab a duty says Mattarella

COVID: Getting jab a duty says Mattarella

 
ROME
Cops find 37 irregularities in Green Pass inspections

Cops find 37 irregularities in Green Pass inspections

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

È nel Potentino il ponte tibetano più lungo del mondo

È nel Potentino il ponte tibetano più lungo del mondo

BARI

Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

Singer posts Modugno classic amid week-long revel

Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

BARI, AUG 20 - US pop legend Madonna sang the iconic WWII Resistance ditty 'Bella Ciao' as she continued her week-long 63rd birthday celebrations in her much-loved Puglia region on Thurday night, sources said Friday. The singer, born Madonna Lousie Ciccone and whose paternal grandparents came from Pacentro near L'Aquila in Abruzzo, turned 63 on Monday and has been coming to the heel of Italy for several years. This summer she came to the 'white city' of Ostuni with her 26-year-old dancer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, her children and a large staff. While singing Bella Ciao she accompanied herself on the local tambourine, the tamburello, with famed Puglia tarantella outfit I Terraross. Madonna posted pictures of the birthday party on Instagram choosing Domenico Modugno's immortal 'Nel blu dipinto di blu' as her backing track. The party dined on local pasta speciality orecchiette, and friselle biscuits, washed down with Puglian red wine. I Terraross said on social media "we are grateful to the queen Madonna for giving us a chance to take part in her family sphere with our sincere and simple music". Madonna said she was "tired but very happy" after her son Rocco gave her a piggy-back ride home to their luxury resort at Savelletri. She celebrated her birthday on August 16 in the resort and on the next day toured the historic centre of Lecce on foot to the surprise of tourists and residents. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it