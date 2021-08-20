Venerdì 20 Agosto 2021 | 15:14

ROME
COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

ROME
COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

ROME
FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

ROME
Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

ROME
Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

BARI
Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

AREZZO
Man caught with drugs says taking them to controversial rave

ROME
Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

ROME
Man, 25, killed by seven gunshots in Naples

RIMININELLO
COVID: Getting jab a duty says Mattarella

ROME
Cops find 37 irregularities in Green Pass inspections

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

Ex Barca and Chelsea star moves from Roma to Lazio

Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

ROME, AUG 20 - New Lazio signing Pedro said Friday he was happy to feel like a player again after barely featuring in his year at city rivals Roma last season. "Happy to feel like a footballer again and to already get this feeling with this team!!", the former Spain international winger said on Instagram. posting a photo with his new Lazio number 9 shirt. "I can't wait for the championship to start," he said ahead of Lazio's first game against Empoli Saturday. "Thank you to the fans for the affection I've got in these days. Forza Lazio". The 34-year-old former Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain forward signed for Lazio Thursday on a free transfer from the Giallorossi. He signed a two-year deal with the Biancocelesti. Pedro played 204 times for Barcelona from 2008 to 2015, scoring 58 goals for the Liga giants. He netted 29 times in 137 matches for Chelsea between 2015 and 2020. Pedro earned 65 Spain caps between 2010 and 2017 and scored 17 goals for his country. He has won 26 major honours, including five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles. During the 2009-10 season, he became the first player in history to score in every official club competition in a single season and in a single calendar year. Pedro represented Spain in two FIFA World Cups and two UEFA European Championships, winning the former in 2010 and the latter in 2012. Lazio tweeted a photo of the player Thursday saying "Introducing our new number 9". (ANSA).

