Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

ROME, AUG 20 - AS Roma got off to a winning start under new coach José Mourinho against Trabzonspor in the Conference League playoffs Thursday night. The Giallorossi prevailed 2-1 in the Turkish city of Trabzon in the ex-Special One's first match in charge. Roma went ahead through midfielder and skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 55th minute. Pellegrini, 25, missed out on a Euro 2020 winner's medal after being ruled out of the tournament through injury. Denmark striker Andreas Cornelius equalised in the 64th minute. Uzbekistan centre-forward Eldor Shomurodov got the winner for Roma in the 81st. Mourinho told Sky Sports: "Roma today was a team at times in difficulty and fatigue after their goal. If we hadn't won, though, my feeling with the team would have been positive in any case". "We got into dangerous positions without scoring too many times," added the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Spurs manager. Mourinho, 58, is hoping to help Roma's bid to regain a place in the Champions League after coming seventh in Serie A last year. (ANSA).