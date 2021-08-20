Venerdì 20 Agosto 2021 | 15:14

ROME
COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

COVID: 1.82% of medical staff unvaccinated

 
ROME
COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

COVID: 12.82% of teachers still unvaccinated - report

 
ROME
FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

FI says soccer should take knee for dead Afghan player

 
ROME
Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

Di Maio briefs COPASIR on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

Soccer: Pedro says happy to feel like a player again

 
BARI
Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

Madonna sings 'Bella Ciao' at 63rd birthday revel in Puglia

 
AREZZO
Man caught with drugs says taking them to controversial rave

Man caught with drugs says taking them to controversial rave

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

 
ROME
Man, 25, killed by seven gunshots in Naples

Man, 25, killed by seven gunshots in Naples

 
RIMININELLO
COVID: Getting jab a duty says Mattarella

COVID: Getting jab a duty says Mattarella

 
ROME
Cops find 37 irregularities in Green Pass inspections

Cops find 37 irregularities in Green Pass inspections

 

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME

Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

Shomurodov nets winner after Pellegrini gave Giallorossi lead

Soccer: Roma off to winning start against Trabzonspor

ROME, AUG 20 - AS Roma got off to a winning start under new coach José Mourinho against Trabzonspor in the Conference League playoffs Thursday night. The Giallorossi prevailed 2-1 in the Turkish city of Trabzon in the ex-Special One's first match in charge. Roma went ahead through midfielder and skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 55th minute. Pellegrini, 25, missed out on a Euro 2020 winner's medal after being ruled out of the tournament through injury. Denmark striker Andreas Cornelius equalised in the 64th minute. Uzbekistan centre-forward Eldor Shomurodov got the winner for Roma in the 81st. Mourinho told Sky Sports: "Roma today was a team at times in difficulty and fatigue after their goal. If we hadn't won, though, my feeling with the team would have been positive in any case". "We got into dangerous positions without scoring too many times," added the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Spurs manager. Mourinho, 58, is hoping to help Roma's bid to regain a place in the Champions League after coming seventh in Serie A last year. (ANSA).

