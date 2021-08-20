Man, 25, killed by seven gunshots in Naples

ROME, AUG 20 - A 25-year-old Italian man was killed by seven gunshots in his car in a Naples street Thursday night, police said Friday. The man, Antonio Zarra, had a criminal record possibly related to the local mafia, the Camorra, police said. Zarra was shot by several people, police said. The incident took place in via Jacopo Carrucci, in the Pianura quarter. Police said it may have been a Camorra hit. Zarra was rushed to the San Paolo hospital but died of his wounds there. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).