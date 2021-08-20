Cops find 37 irregularities in Green Pass inspections

ROME, AUG 20 - Italian police have found some 37 irregularities in performing Green Pass vaccine passport inspections across the country in the last 24 hours, sources said Friday. Some 19 sanctions were against managers and owners of restaurants, bars, gyms,betting parlours and amusement arcades for letting people in without being in possession of the COVID pass, the sources said. A further 18 violations were levied against the clients and users for not having a Green Pass on them, the Carabinieri said. A Green Pass showing that you have had at least one COVID jab is needed to enter such premises. (ANSA).