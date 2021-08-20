COVID: Getting jab a duty says Mattarella

RIMININELLO, AUG 20 - Getting the COVID jab is a civic duty, President Sergio Mattarella said Friday. "Responsibility starts with ourselves," Mattarella told the annual meeting of influential Catholic activist group Comunione e Liberazione (CL) in Rimini. "Getting vaccinates, among many examples, is a duty not in obedience to an abstract principle, but because it is born out of concrete reality that shows that the vaccine is the most effective instrument we have at our disposal to defend ourselves and safeguard the weakest ones and the most exposed to grave dangers". He said "it is an act of love towards them, as Pope Francis said a few days ago". Mattarella went on: "Because of COVID we found ourselves more fragile than we had thought. "We understood with greater clarity that we needed the support of others. "We experienced pain, fear, solitude. "But in the community we found precious resources, decisive to make sure that our hopes and aspirations would not be uprooted and could still find confirmation and development". Turning his attention to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the head of State said that "the loss of freedom of some marks the whole world". (ANSA).