Taliban 'raiding door-to-door' says Emergency

ROME, AUG 20 - Italian medical warzone NGO Emergency said Friday that there have been reports of the Taliban raiding door-to-door to find Afghan rights activists and people that worked with the NATO-led 20-year mission in the Asian country. The charity, whose founder and leader Gino Strada died last week, also said that 10,000 Afghans were desperately seeking a flight out from Kabul. "We have unofficial reports of Taliban going into the houses of former activists, artists and people who in the past took sides against the Taliban regime," said Alberto Zanin, medical coordinator of Emergency's war-wounded centre in the Afghan capital. While stressing that these were just rumours, he added that "The Taliban are reportedly entering private houses to look for weapons and documents, which may spoil their reputation in the city". Zanin went on: "Yesterday fresh people injured by gunshots arrived from Kabul airport, in all five or six people. "Clashes at the airport are still a very present reality: it is the only place where there continue to be chaos and tension. "Some 10,000 people are said to be trying to get evacuation flights." He added that the wounded patients arriving from the airport were reluctant to say what happened to them. (ANSA).