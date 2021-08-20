Kabul airlift continues as 297 Afghans flown to Rome

ROME, AUG 20 - The Italian airlift from Kabul continued Friday as 297 Afghans under threat of Taliban reprisals were flown to Rome. One flight arrived in the early morning with 194 people aboard, and a second one came in later with 103 rescued Afghans aboard. The second flight was laid on in Kuwait by the NGO Nove. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is set to brief parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR on Afghanistan later Friday. He will then take part in an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers. Medical warzone NGO Emergency said Friday that 10,000 Afghans were seeking a flight out from Kabul. It also said there had been reports of the Taliban raiding door-to-door to find Afghans that worked with the NATO-led 20-year mission in the Asian country. (ANSA).