COVID: Rt number drops again, from 1.26 to 1.1

ROME, AUG 20 - Italy's key Rt COVID infection rate number dropped again Friday for the fourth week in succession, from 1.26 a week ago to 1.1. The latest fall confirms a trend that has been going on for some time now, officials said. The whole of Italy is set to remain a low risk white zone, according to the weekly report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry. Sicily, which had been threatened with becoming a moderate risk yellow zone, presents data that will keep it white like the rest of the country, the report said. Some 18 regions have been classified as a low-to-moderate risk, and the remaining three as low risk. No region is over the threshold of 10% for ICU occupancy and 15% for general hospitalisations with COVID, except for Sicily with a 16.5% rate. The contagion incidence per 100,000 people is substantially steady, the report said. (ANSA).

