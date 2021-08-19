Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021 | 18:59

ROME
COVID: 7,260 new cases, 55 more victims

ORISTANO
Nephew of ex-NCO arrested for murder

CALTAGIRONE
Mother of tetraplegic boy who died at home arrested

ROME
Italy to call special G20 meet on Afghanistan - Di Maio

ROME
Afghanistan: Returned activist's brother says sad for women

ROME
COVID: No region set to turn yellow - sources

RIMINI
Fellini Museum opens in Rimini

ROME
Lavrov to Italy Aug 26-27, to see Draghi, Di Maio

FLORENCE
Hacker attack on Tuscany health agency, limited damage

ROME
Uffizi wins case against Pornhub for Cicciolina Venus

PALERMO
49 unvaccinated doctors suspended in Siracusa

ORISTANO

Nephew of ex-NCO arrested for murder

Family squabble suspected

ORISTANO, AUG 19 - The 55-year-old nephew of a 73-year-old Sardinian former army NCO found dead Wednesday was arrested for premeditated murder on Thursday. Giancarlo Fonsatti, aka 'Renato', nephew of Paolo Fonsatti, is being guarded in a Cagliari hospital after the alleged murder near Oristano. Paolo Fonsatti was killed in the borgata of S'Ungroni ad Arborea, in the province of Oristano. His nephew, who was slightly hurt and taken to hospital, reportedly told police the case was an attempted robbery gone wrong. But a family squabble is suspected. (ANSA).

