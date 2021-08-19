Nephew of ex-NCO arrested for murder

ORISTANO, AUG 19 - The 55-year-old nephew of a 73-year-old Sardinian former army NCO found dead Wednesday was arrested for premeditated murder on Thursday. Giancarlo Fonsatti, aka 'Renato', nephew of Paolo Fonsatti, is being guarded in a Cagliari hospital after the alleged murder near Oristano. Paolo Fonsatti was killed in the borgata of S'Ungroni ad Arborea, in the province of Oristano. His nephew, who was slightly hurt and taken to hospital, reportedly told police the case was an attempted robbery gone wrong. But a family squabble is suspected. (ANSA).