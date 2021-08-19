Mother of tetraplegic boy who died at home arrested

CALTAGIRONE, AUG 19 - Sicilian prosecutors on Thursday ordered the arrest of the 45-year-old mother of a 14-year-old tetraplegic boy found dead in his bed at Caltagirone this week. The boy had died at least 36 hours before the police arrived and found the body, prosecutors said. The woman is accused of leaving him exposed to strong sunlight for too long, judicial sources said. She is under investigation for abandoning a minor. (ANSA).