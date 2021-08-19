Italy to call special G20 meet on Afghanistan - Di Maio

ROME, AUG 19 - Italy, as Group of 20 duty president, is set to call a special G20 meeting on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his Group of Seven colleagues on Thursday. "It is fundamental to maintain close coordination among allies to set a shared strategy vis a vis the new situation in Kabul," Di Maio told the G7 virtual meet. "Italy, as president of the G20 and country in close liaison with the G7, plans to call an ad hoc meeting at the level of leaders to promote an in-depth discussion among members on Afghanistan, which will furnish the opportunity to broaden support fora common approach," said the Italian diplomatic chief, according to sources who heard him speak. "The G20 format will enable us to coordinate our position with other important partners: Russia, China and Turkey". Di Maio also stressed the importance of judging the Taliban on their actions and not their words after their professions of a mode liberal policy than their previous repressive regime. The minister also announced that Rome plans to fly out a total of 2,500 Afghans who have worked with Italian institutions in the Asian country over the last 20 years. (ANSA).