Afghanistan: Returned activist's brother says sad for women

ROME, AUG 19 - The brother of Afghan women's rights activist Zahra Ahmadi said he was happy to see her on her return to Rome in the Italian airlift of threatened former mission assistants but sad for the other 16 million Afghan women left to face the Taliban's curbs on their hard-won freedoms. "On the one hand I'm happy, but on the other I'm sad because Zahra is just one woman and like her there are 16 million women (in Afghanistan)2, said Ahmed Ahmadi at Rome's Fiumicino Airport. "If, then, you add the children too, the number doubles". (ANSA).