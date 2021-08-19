Fellini Museum opens in Rimini

RIMINI, AUG 19 - A multiple museum to Rimini's favourite son Federico Fellini opened Thursday in various venues in the Romagna resort that inspired many of the cinema legend's greatest works. A new open-air arena has been created in the broad area around the 15th century Castel Sismondo, which has been turned green with the elimination of carparks and asphalt. The piazza also features gardens and a basin of vaporised water, and has a ring in the middle harking back to a Fellini circus. On the fringes of the vast piazza are the newly restored Galli theatre and the Fulgor cinema which Fellini celebrated in his tribute to the Rimini of his childhood and teens, 'Amarcord' (local dialect for 'I remember'). Town officials have said they hope the museum will do for Rimini what the Guggenheim has done for Bilbao. Fellini, author of masterpieces such as Thw White Sheikh, I Vitelloni, La Strada, La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2 and Amarcord, was born in Rimini in January 1920. He died of a heart attack in Rome in 1993, sending the film world into mourning. His bizarre plots and at times risqué humour have influenced generations of directors after him. (ANSA).