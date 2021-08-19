COVID: No region set to turn yellow - sources

ROME, AUG 19 - No Italian region is set to turn from low COVID risk white to moderate risk yellow on Friday, health ministry sources said Thursday. Sicily had been widely expected to go yellow but the latest data show its COVID ICU occupancy and hospital admissions rates are steady, albeit high. The COVID-19 admission rates to ICUs and general wards in Sicily and Sardinia are steady but apparently still high enough to spell a change in risk level from white to yellow, health agency AGENAS had said earlier Thursday. Sicily still has a 10% rate for ICUs, the upper threshold according to recently introduced new parameters, while its hospital admission rate is 17%, 2% higher than the threshold of 15%. Sardinia has an ICU rate of 9% and a general admissions rate of 10%. Calabria's general rate rose 1% to 15% in the AGENAS data, which refer to Wednesday. Basilicata's rate fell 1% to 9%. The ICU occupancy rate in Abruzzo rose 3% to 6%. (ANSA).