Lavrov to Italy Aug 26-27, to see Draghi, Di Maio

ROME, AUG 19 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Rome on August 26-27, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday. She said talks have been scheduled with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Premier Mario Draghi. She said the talks would permit "an in-depth exchange of opinions on the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the G20 and other international formats, relations with the EU and NATO, the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and the situation in the Mediterranean". (ANSA).