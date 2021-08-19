Hacker attack on Tuscany health agency, limited damage

COVID: No region set to turn yellow - sources
FLORENCE
19 Agosto 2021
FLORENCE, AUG 19 - A hacker attack on Tuscany's regional health system two days ago has caused limited damage thanks to the prompt work of technicians who managed to retrieve backed-up data, sources said Thursday. However, some epidemiological and statistical data have been lost, they said. But no data have been stolen and the attack did not hit sensitive personal health data because the agency does not use them in its study activities, the sources said. The agency's work is still being slowed by the consequences of the attack and the agency is set to file a police complaint. (ANSA).
