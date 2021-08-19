Uffizi wins case against Pornhub for Cicciolina Venus

ROME, AUG 19 - The Uffizi Gallery has won a case against Pornhub for using Botticelli's Birth of Venus in a video featuring ex porn diva Cicciolina, former wife of the world's highest paid artist Jeff Koons, the Art Newspaper reported this week. The famed Florence museum also got Pornhub to take down an amateur porn video into which Titian's Urbino Venus had been inserted. Works from the Louvre and the Prado were also removed as the three world famous museums won their case against Pornhub's 'Classic Nudes' initiative. (ANSA).