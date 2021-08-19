Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021 | 17:10

ROME
COVID: No region set to turn yellow - sources

RIMINI
Fellini Museum opens in Rimini

ROME
Lavrov to Italy Aug 26-27, to see Draghi, Di Maio

FLORENCE
Hacker attack on Tuscany health agency, limited damage

ROME
Uffizi wins case against Pornhub for Cicciolina Venus

PALERMO
49 unvaccinated doctors suspended in Siracusa

CESENA
Man tries to strangle ex, rapes her

FLORENCE
1,000 unvaccinated Tuscan health staff appeal to TAR

NAPLES
Most wanted drug trafficker arrested in Dubai

GENOA
Pile-up blocks traffic on A26 motorway

ROME
Soccer: Pedro moves from Roma to Lazio

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

CESENA

Man tries to strangle ex, rapes her

66-year-old charged with attempted murder

CESENA, AUG 19 - A 66-year-old man tried to strangle his ex-wife with a noose near Cesena on August 12 before raping her after she briefly escaped from him and then continuing to send her death threats, sources said Thursday. The man, resident at Busto Arsizio near Varese north of Milan, has been arrested for attempted murder and persecutory acts, police said. The woman had briefly managed to escape from the man thanks to her rottweiler, police said. After the episode, the terrified woman went to the local hospital to be treated for her injuries and then decided to report the man. (ANSA).

