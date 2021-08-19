Man tries to strangle ex, rapes her

CESENA, AUG 19 - A 66-year-old man tried to strangle his ex-wife with a noose near Cesena on August 12 before raping her after she briefly escaped from him and then continuing to send her death threats, sources said Thursday. The man, resident at Busto Arsizio near Varese north of Milan, has been arrested for attempted murder and persecutory acts, police said. The woman had briefly managed to escape from the man thanks to her rottweiler, police said. After the episode, the terrified woman went to the local hospital to be treated for her injuries and then decided to report the man. (ANSA).