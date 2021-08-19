1,000 unvaccinated Tuscan health staff appeal to TAR

FLORENCE, AUG 19 - Some 1,000 unvaccinated Tuscan health staff on Thursday appealed to the regional administrative court (TAR) of Tuscany against measures taken against them recently for refusing to get the COVID jab. The doctors and nurses have requested the suspension of the measures, lawyer Tiziana Vigni said. She said she was collecting signatures for another similar appeal by another 200 staff. The regions of Sardinia and Liguria said last week they were suspending health workers who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. Tuscany has taken similar measures. (ANSA).