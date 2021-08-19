49 unvaccinated doctors suspended in Siracusa

PALERMO, AUG 19 - The Siracusa doctors' guild on Thursday suspended 49 members who have failed to get the COVID jab. "The doctor who can but does not vaccinate himself is a very bad example for society," said guild chief Anselmo Madeddu. "Rules must be respected, and indications from the accredited scientific community, otherwise it is better to change jobs. "Getting the jab is not only an act of attention for one's health, but also a civic duty and a necessary safeguard that every doctor must guarantee for his patients and clients". (ANSA).