FdI rejects centre-right federation

ROME, AUG 19 - Giorgia Meloni's nationalist opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) party rejects rightwing League leader Matteo Salvini's proposal for the centre right to form a federation also including ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, FdI sources said Thursday. Both the League and FI back former European central banker Mario Draghi's national-unity government while FdI is the only major party that has opted to oppose it. "A federation between the parties that support Draghi makes sense," the FdI sources said, "but it does not involve Brothers of Italy, which is in opposition to the government. "We are disposed, on the other hand, to have a weekly meeting of the centre-right whips to strengthen the colaition's ideas on government policies, which have hitherto been too inclined to the left". Nationalist League leader Salvini has called for the federation to be set up before the end of September. Three-time ex-premier and media mogul Berlusconi, on the other hand, says he prefers a single centre-right party to be formed by the League, FdI and FI teaming up. (ANSA).