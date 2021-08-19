Soccer: Pedro moves from Roma to Lazio

ROME, AUG 19 - Former Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain winger Pedro is moving from AS Roma to its city rivals Lazio. The player, 34, was given a free transfer by the Giallorossi and is set to sign a two-year deal with the Biancocelesti. He had a top-secret medical in a Rome clinic Thursday morning. The terms of the move have yet to be finalised. Pedro played 204 times for Barcelona from 2008 to 2015, scoring 58 goals for the Liga giants. He netted 29 times in 137 matches for Chelsea between 2015 and 2020. Pedro earned 65 Spain caps between 2010 and 2017 and scored 17 goals for his country. (ANSA).