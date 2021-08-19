COVID: Sicily, Sardinia admission rates steady but high

ROME, AUG 19 - The COVID-19 admission rates to ICUs and general wards in Sicily and Sardinia are steady but still high enough to spell a change in risk level from white to yellow, health agency AGENAS said Thursday. Sicily still has a 10% rate for ICUs, the upper threshold according to recently introduced new parameters, while its hospital admission rate is 17%, 2% higher than the threshold of 15%. Sardinia has an ICU rate of 9% and a general admissions rate of 10%. Calabria's general rate rose 1% to 15% in the AGENAS data, which refer to Wednesday. Basilicata's rate fell 1% to 9%. The ICU occupancy rate in Abruzzo rose 3% to 6%. (ANSA).