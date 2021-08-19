Undocumented man attacks cops, is shot

VARESE, AUG 19 - An undocumented man attacked Italian police near the border with Switzerland with a knife on Thursday and was shot, suffering a severe wound to the abdomen, local sources said. The man, who looked around 35, was shot at Lavena Ponte Tresa in the province of Varese north of Milan. The man first attacked one policeman who fell to the ground in the scuffle, trying to grab the knife, and then another officer, who responded by shooting him. The man was 'coptered to a Varese hospital in serious condition. (ANSA).