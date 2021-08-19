Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021 | 13:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VARESE

Undocumented man attacks cops, is shot

 
ROME
COVID: Sicily, Sardinia admission rates steady but high

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia admission rates steady but high

 
ROME
Huge illegal rave party straddling Lazio and Tuscany ends

Huge illegal rave party straddling Lazio and Tuscany ends

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Di Maio-Blinken on evacuation, security

Afghanistan: Di Maio-Blinken on evacuation, security

 
ROME
Kabul airlift steps up pace, another 400 arriving today

Kabul airlift steps up pace, another 400 arriving today

 
ROME
Valentino Rossi's partner expecting girl

Valentino Rossi's partner expecting girl

 
ROME
COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

 
ORISTANO
Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

 
ROME
Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Migranti: attracca ad Augusta ResQ People con 166 a bordo

Migranti: attracca ad Augusta ResQ People con 166 a bordo

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Afghanistan: Loreto si propone come corridoio umanitario

Afghanistan: Loreto si propone come corridoio umanitario

ROME

Huge illegal rave party straddling Lazio and Tuscany ends

Unauthorized event attracted young people from across Europe

Huge illegal rave party straddling Lazio and Tuscany ends

ROME, AUG 19 - A huge illegal rave party that brought young people from across Europe to a country site straddling Lazio and Tuscany was broken up Thursday leaving piles of waste, at least three alcohol-induced comas and one drowning death in its week-long wake. Two people were taken to hospital Thursday in a gave state of agitation after the rave. Police from the nearby city of Viterbo put an end to the revels after identifying over 2,000 people. "The area has been liberated," said the mayor of the nearest town, Valentano, Stefano Bigiotti. "There is no longer anyone at the site. "I can only express satisfaction. "(Interior) Minister (Luciana) Lamorgese, who personally contacted me yesterday afternoon, kept her promise to free the area by today. "The operations were carried out with the utmost respect for persons. "Now they are already at work to remove the rubbish left at the site as soon as possible". The Viterbo police HQ said two vans with acoustic equipment aboard had been seized, one belonging to two Dutchmen and the other to two Italians. Viterbo's provincial public order panel asked the interior ministry to wind up the rave party. The unauthorized event, which had attracted young people from across Europe, had been going on in the countryside at Valentano since Friday night. "The situation is out of control, no negotiation is possible, public order must be restored, people identified and the responsibility for such a gathering established," said Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato. Viterbo prosecutors, meanwhile, opened a probe into the death of a 25-year-old man at the rave. The man, born in London but resident in the north of Italy, was found dead in a lake near Viterbo Monday after taking part in the massive event. The man's body was found in Lake Mezzano. He had been seen going into the lake Sunday night and not coming out again. The interior ministry said Wednesday that police were working to "restore legality" in the area. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it