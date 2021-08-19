Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021 | 13:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VARESE

Undocumented man attacks cops, is shot

 
ROME
COVID: Sicily, Sardinia admission rates steady but high

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia admission rates steady but high

 
ROME
Huge illegal rave party straddling Lazio and Tuscany ends

Huge illegal rave party straddling Lazio and Tuscany ends

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Di Maio-Blinken on evacuation, security

Afghanistan: Di Maio-Blinken on evacuation, security

 
ROME
Kabul airlift steps up pace, another 400 arriving today

Kabul airlift steps up pace, another 400 arriving today

 
ROME
Valentino Rossi's partner expecting girl

Valentino Rossi's partner expecting girl

 
ROME
COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

 
ORISTANO
Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

 
ROME
Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

 
ROME
Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Migranti: attracca ad Augusta ResQ People con 166 a bordo

Migranti: attracca ad Augusta ResQ People con 166 a bordo

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Afghanistan: Loreto si propone come corridoio umanitario

Afghanistan: Loreto si propone come corridoio umanitario

ROME

Kabul airlift steps up pace, another 400 arriving today

Italy evacuating Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals

Kabul airlift steps up pace, another 400 arriving today

ROME, AUG 19 - Italy will bring back some 400 more Afghans threatened with Taliban reprisals from Afghanistan Thursday as an airlift from Kabul steps up pace. Some 20 Afghan former assistants to Italy's 20-year mission in the Asian country were airlifted out Monday and a further 200 followed on Tuesday and Wednesday. An Italian air force C130 left Kabul Thursday morning with 99 Afghan citizens aboard. Another C130 had left during the night carrying 95 Afghans. All of them will transfer to KC767s in Kuwait to be flown t Rome. Meanwhile in Kabul Taliban checkpoints are stopping Afghans from reaching the airport. US soldiers control the airport but all the roads leading to it are under the control of the Islamist militants. Twelve people have died since Sunday at the airport. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio conferred on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken overnight and reiterated the importance of acting with the utmost unity, prioritising respect and safeguards for human rights. The officials agreed that the US and Italy will work closely on the evacuation of Afghans and may set up joint flights. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it