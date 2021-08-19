Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021 | 13:15

ROME

Afghanistan: Di Maio-Blinken on evacuation, security

Italy and US may set up joint flights for Afghan ex-assistants

Afghanistan: Di Maio-Blinken on evacuation, security

ROME, AUG 19 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio conferred over the phone Wednesday night with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the situation in Afghanistan and the need to coordinate efforts on the evacuation of Afghans who have worked with the western mission there, as well as on security. Di Maio reiterated the importance of acting with the utmost unity, prioritising respect and safeguards for human rights. The officials agreed that the US and Italy will work closely on the evacuation of Afghans and may set up joint flights. Blinken tweeted: "Good call with @luigidimaio about our close coordination on ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan and ways the international community can promote safety and security for all." (ANSA).

