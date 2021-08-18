Valentino Rossi's partner expecting girl

Mercoledì 18 Agosto 2021 | 20:01

ROME
ROME
ORISTANO
ROME
REGGIO EMILIA
ROME
ROME
PERUGIA
ROME
ROME
VATICAN CITY
ROME

Motorcycling legend recently announced retirement at 42

ROME, AUG 18 - The partner of just-retired motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi is expecting a baby girl, the nine-time world champ said on social media Wednesday. "After a careful examination we can tell you that Franci is pregnant! We're expecting a little girl," said Rossi. Francesca Sofia Novello, 25, is a model and influencer who promotes various brand deals through her social media account. Rossi, 42, announced August 5 that he will quit MotoGP at the end of the season. Rossi has won nine world titles since his debut in the 125cc class in 1996. Seven of those titles were in the premium class, the last in 2009. "I'm really sorry. I would have liked to race another 20, 25 years, but unfortunately it's not possible," said the two-wheeled great. "But it's been good. There were unforgettable moments in which I really enjoyed myself. "I'll always take that with me". Rossi said his involvement in motor-racing is unlikely to stop at the end of the year. "I adore racing with cars, perhaps just a little bit less than with bikes," said Rossi, who has competed in several rallies and was at one time close to racing in Formula One with Ferrari. "I think I'll race with cars but a decision has not been taken. "I feel that I'm a racer, whether it be on a motorbike or in a car, and I will remain one all my life. "Maybe it won't be at the same level, but I think I'll race anyway". Rossi currently races for the Petronas Yamaha SRT team and is 19th in the riders' standings. (ANSA).

