ROME
COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

ORISTANO
Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

ROME
Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

REGGIO EMILIA
Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

ROME
Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

ROME
Afghanistan: Italy spy chief says will help evacuation

PERUGIA
Perugia Afghan student says sisters won't be able to study

ROME
Viterbo public order panel meets as rave enters 5th day

ROME
ITA gets license to fly

VATICAN CITY
Getting COVID jab an act of love says pope

VIBO VALENTIA
Man, 78, becomes 5th Calabria victim of forest fires

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ORISTANO

Man, 70, murdered near Oristano

ORISTANO, AUG 18 - A 70-year-old Italian ex army NCO was killed in his home on Sardinia on Wednesday, local sources said. Paolo Fonsatti was killed in the borgata of S'Ungroni ad Arborea, in the province of Oristano. His nephew, who was slightly hurt and taken to hospital, reportedly told police the case was an attempted robbery gone wrong. But police said they would have to fully reconstruct what happened. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
