Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

ORISTANO
18 Agosto 2021
ORISTANO, AUG 18 - A 70-year-old Italian ex army NCO was killed in his home on Sardinia on Wednesday, local sources said. Paolo Fonsatti was killed in the borgata of S'Ungroni ad Arborea, in the province of Oristano. His nephew, who was slightly hurt and taken to hospital, reportedly told police the case was an attempted robbery gone wrong. But police said they would have to fully reconstruct what happened. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
