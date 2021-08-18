COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

ROME, AUG 18 - There have been 7,162 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 69 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 5,273 new cases and 54 more victims Tuesday. It was the highest daily death toll since June. Some 226,423 more tests have been done, compared with 238,073 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 2.2% to 3.1%. Intensive care cases are up 19 to 442 and hospital admissions up 87 to 3,559. The currently positive fell for the first time since July 15, down 334 to 128,782. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,456,765, and the death toll 128,579. The recovered and discharged are 4,199,404, up 7,424 on Tuesday. (ANSA).