ROME
COID: 7,162 new cases, 69 more victims

ORISTANO
Ex army NCO killed in home on Sardinia

ROME
Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

REGGIO EMILIA
Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

ROME
Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

ROME
Afghanistan: Italy spy chief says will help evacuation

PERUGIA
Perugia Afghan student says sisters won't be able to study

ROME
Viterbo public order panel meets as rave enters 5th day

ROME
ITA gets license to fly

VATICAN CITY
Getting COVID jab an act of love says pope

VIBO VALENTIA
Man, 78, becomes 5th Calabria victim of forest fires

ROME

Afghanistan: flight with Afghans arrives at Fiumicino

Another 150 set to leave Kabul on two more flights

ROME, AUG 18 - An Italian air force flight carrying 86 people including Afghan collaborators and their families, EU and NATO staff and some Italians landed at Rome's Fiumicino Airport Wednesday after picking them up from another transport from Kabul in Kuwait, the foreign ministry said. The batch of Afghan former assistants to the Italian mission in Afghanistan arrived in Rome on the second Italian airlift flight for those at risk of Taliban reprisal, after 20 were brought out on Monday. A further 150 are set to depart from Kabul later Wednesday, on board two more flights. "Our commitment," said Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini, "is to work with the utmost effort to complete the evacuation plan for Afghan collaborators, of activists and others exposed to danger". An Italian air force C130J brought the 85 Afghan ex-mission workers and relatives to Kuwait, where they were transboarded onto a KC767. Another two C130Js will make the same round trip from Kuwait later Wednesday and the 150 or so people will fly on to Rome on another KC767. The Italian air force has deployed seven aircraft for the Aquila Omnia Operation: three KC767s that will shuttle between Kuwait and Rome and four C130Js that will operate the airlift from Kabul to Kuwait. Some 1,500 Italian soldiers are involved in the Afghan collaborator evacuation effort, Colonel Diego Antonio Giarrizzo of the interforce operational command said. "We want to bring them out as soon as possible," he said. "At Kabul airport there are crushes outside the gates guarded by the US, British and Turkish soldiers, but the situation inside is totally safe and secure". (ANSA).

