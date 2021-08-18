Brazil murder suspect arrested in Reggio Emilia

REGGIO EMILIA, AUG 18 - A 40-year-old Brazilian man wanted for murder in Brazil was arrested in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. The man had been served an international arrest warrant for allegedly strangling his wife in August 2007 and drowning her in the Igarape River in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande. He allegedly murdered her to get his hands on her life assurance, police said. The man fled to Germany and recently came to Italy for tourist reasons, police said. An extradition request is set to be filed. (ANSA).