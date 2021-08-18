Afghanistan: Italy spy chief says will help evacuation

ROME, AUG 18 - Italy's intelligence and security chief Elisabetta Belloni told the parliamentary oversight body COPASIR Wednesday that the DIS will continue to support intelligence operations in Afghanistan, primarily with the aim of helping the evacuation of Afghans who helped the Italian mission there, COPASIR chair Adolfo Urso said after Belloni's two-hour briefing. "The DIS director assured the continuation of the operational and information support of intelligence operators in the Country, also in order to guarantee the evacuation of those who worked with our 20-year mission, as well as their family members," said Urso. Belloni's hearing touched on many aspects regarding above all national security, he said. (ANSA).