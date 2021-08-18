Perugia Afghan student says sisters won't be able to study

PERUGIA, AUG 18 - A 29-year-old Afghan student at Perugia's University for Foreigners told ANSA Wednesday his sisters will not be able to study in his homeland after the Taliban's return to power in the country following a 20-year US-led mission. "Afghanistan will not have a future with the return of the Taliban and I'm worried about my family," said Habib Mahboobullah, who was forced to leave the country six year ago "due to a problem with a very powerful Taliban, member of parliament at the time, who wanted me dead". Habib reached Italy in 2019 after travelling through Iran, Turkey, Greece and lastly Norway, where his Afghan wife and their almost two-year-old son live. He is studying Italian with the help of the local branch of Catholic charity Caritas. "But in these days I can't study, my thought is just on my mother, father and brothers and sisters who live in Baghlan, a city six hours by car from Kabul". Habib said he was "greatly saddened" by the scenes of the Taliban takeover and said "America should not have left". He said he did not believe the Islamaic Emirate's professions of allowing girls to keep on studying and women to keep working, albeit under sharia law. "Now the girls in my country will have to stay shut up at home. "None of my sisters has ever worn the veil and still less the burqa. "Now they will all have to wear it and they won't be free to move around the city". Habib said he had three dreams, of living with his wife and son as soon as it is possible after COVID, opening an Afghan restaurant in the centre of Perugia and "above all bringing my family, which is living in Afghanistan, to Italy". He said "another reason for this is that it will be the only way to embrace them again, since I won't be able to go back to Afghanistan as long as the Taliban are there". (ANSA).