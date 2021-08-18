Viterbo public order panel meets as rave enters 5th day

ROME, AUG 18 - Viterbo's provincial public order panel met Wednesday as a rave party near the city north of Rome went into its fifth day. The unauthorized event, which has attracted young people from across Europe, has been going on in the countryside at Valentano since Friday night. Police have been controlling the area for days to prevent people joining the rave. The provincial committee on public order and security met at Viterbo's prefecture to assess moves to end the party. Viterbo prosecutors, meanwhile, opened a probe into the death of a 25-year-old man at the rave. The man, born in London but resident in the north of Italy, was found dead in a lake near Viterbo Monday after taking part in the huge rave party straddling the borders of Tuscany and Lazio. The man's body was found in Lake Mezzano. He had been seen going into the lake Sunday night and not coming out again. Police and fire fighters dragged the lake before finding his body. (ANSA).