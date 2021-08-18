Mercoledì 18 Agosto 2021 | 15:55

Greek tourist cited for flying drone over Spanish Steps

 
Afghanistan: Italy spy chief says will help evacuation

 
Perugia Afghan student says sisters won't be able to study

 
Viterbo public order panel meets as rave enters 5th day

 
ITA gets license to fly

 
Getting COVID jab an act of love says pope

 
Man, 78, becomes 5th Calabria victim of forest fires

 
Pope removes Brazil bishop after gay video

 
COVID: Sicily passes threshold for ICUs, admissions

 
Afghanistan: Consul says saw 'dramatic' scenes

 
Afghanistan: 85 more Afghans head for Rome, 150 set to leave

 

Probe opened into drowning death of man, 25

ROME, AUG 18 - Viterbo's provincial public order panel met Wednesday as a rave party near the city north of Rome went into its fifth day. The unauthorized event, which has attracted young people from across Europe, has been going on in the countryside at Valentano since Friday night. Police have been controlling the area for days to prevent people joining the rave. The provincial committee on public order and security met at Viterbo's prefecture to assess moves to end the party. Viterbo prosecutors, meanwhile, opened a probe into the death of a 25-year-old man at the rave. The man, born in London but resident in the north of Italy, was found dead in a lake near Viterbo Monday after taking part in the huge rave party straddling the borders of Tuscany and Lazio. The man's body was found in Lake Mezzano. He had been seen going into the lake Sunday night and not coming out again. Police and fire fighters dragged the lake before finding his body. (ANSA).

