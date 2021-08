COVID: Sicily passes threshold for ICUs, admissions

ROME, AUG 18 - Sicily has passed the critical COVID threshold for both ICU occupancy and general ward admissions, the AGENAS health agency said Wednesday. The ICU occupancy by COVID patients has risen 1% to the 10% threshold, it said. Non-critical ward occupancy by COVID patients in the southern island region has risen by 2% to 17%, above the 15% threshold set by new parameters that guide changes in COVID risk status. Sardinia is faring better with ICU occupancy rates down 2% to 9%, AGENAS said. But ward admissions have risen 1% to 10% in Sardinia, the group said. ICU rates have risen in another eight regions with Calabria going up 3% to 7% - and ward admissions in the southern regions rising to 14%. The Tuscan ICU rate has risen 1% to 7%. Sicily is now thus the only Italian region that risks moving from a white low-risk zone to a yellow moderate risk one. (ANSA).