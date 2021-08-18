Pope removes Brazil bishop after gay video

VATICAN CITY, AUG 18 - Pope Francis on Wednesday removed a Brazilian bishop after a video surfaced last Friday in which he is seen semi-naked with another man. Msgr Tomé Ferreira da Silva was replaced as bishop of the Sao José do Rio Preto diocese by Msgr Moacir Silva, archbishop of Ribeirao Preto. Msgr Ferreira, 60, has admitted the video is his but has declined to comment on the content. Soon after his election in 2013, the pope famously replied "Who am I to judge?" when asked about gays. But Catholic doctrine that active homosexuality is a "disordered" state and a sin has remained unchanged. (ANSA).