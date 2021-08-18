Pope removes Brazil bishop after gay video

Getting COVID jab an act of love says pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
VATICAN CITY
18 Agosto 2021
VATICAN CITY, AUG 18 - Pope Francis on Wednesday removed a Brazilian bishop after a video surfaced last Friday in which he is seen semi-naked with another man. Msgr Tomé Ferreira da Silva was replaced as bishop of the Sao José do Rio Preto diocese by Msgr Moacir Silva, archbishop of Ribeirao Preto. Msgr Ferreira, 60, has admitted the video is his but has declined to comment on the content. Soon after his election in 2013, the pope famously replied "Who am I to judge?" when asked about gays. But Catholic doctrine that active homosexuality is a "disordered" state and a sin has remained unchanged. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su