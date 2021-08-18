Mercoledì 18 Agosto 2021 | 13:34

VIBO VALENTIA

Man, 78, becomes 5th Calabria victim of forest fires

Farmer engulfed by flames while trying to douse blaze

Man, 78, becomes 5th Calabria victim of forest fires

VIBO VALENTIA, AUG 18 - A 78-year-old man on Wednesday became the fifth victim of forest fires in Calabria this summer. The man's body was found semi-charred overnight at Acquaro, in the province of Vibo Valentia, the Quotidiano del Sud newspaper reported. The man, identified by his initials as A.S., was engulfed by a fire that consumed his farm, the paper said. He was killed while trying to put out the blaze. Around 10 people have did in summer arson fires in Italy this year. The worst of the fires have been in the southern regions of Sardinia and Calabria, as well as Sardinia, but other fires have broken out in regions farther north. The fires have been fanned by intense heat with a European record temperature of 48.8 degrees C recorded in Sicily last week. Calabria saw the mercury rise to 45.5 on Wednesday. (ANSA).

